Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said that ‘we are in trouble’ after seeing his side lost 2-1 to Slovenian side Mura.

The defeat came in the Europa Conference League despite Harry Kane scoring, after Amadej Marosa grabbed an injury time winner.

Spurs were reduced to 10 men after Ryan Sessegnon saw red in the first half, and Conte admitted that the situation was serious after an embarrassing defeat.

“After three weeks I am starting to understand the situation,” he began/

“It is not simple. At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high.

I am happy to stay here but we have to work a lot to improve the quality of the squad.

“We are Tottenham but there is an important gap with the top teams but I am not scared.”

Conte said that an improvement to results would not be immediate.

“My goal and the staff's must be to improve Tottenham and bring them back to a good level, but it will take time and the fans have to be patient,” he warned.

“First I want to thank the fans and then after the game I don't like talking to the team.

“We'll talk about it tomorrow when we analyse it."

Tomi Horvat of NS Mura celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during their UEFA Europa Conference League group G match Image credit: Getty Images

Conte carried on, saying: “After this result, my mood is not good.

“This evening is a bad defeat, we complicated our life and the game by finding ourselves down to 10 men for 60-70 minutes.

“For sure this is a bad defeat for us. The performance was poor.

“There is so much to work on. After tonight I think the same thing: we must work and have patience.

“We are in trouble right now. We just have to work to be good and improve the current situation. This remains an ugly defeat.”

