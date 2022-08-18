Gianluca Scamacca scored his first West Ham goal as the Hammers secured a 3-1 win over Danish side Viborg in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off.

It took the Italy international just 24 minutes to get off the mark on his full debut, the summer signing from Sassuolo making the breakthrough with a typical header from a Maxwel Cornet cross.

A lovely strike from Jarrod Bowen in the 64th minute doubled the Hammers’ lead before Jakob Bonde Jensen halved the deficit. Michail Antonio came off the bench to restore West Ham’s two-goal advantage.

West Ham were slow to get out of the blocks, with Viborg seeing a lot of the ball in the early stages. But the stuffing was knocked out of the visitors when West Ham’s new boys combined to devastating effect, Cornet turning his marker inside out before delivering a precision cross that was ruthlessly finished by the head of Scamacca.

The goal gave the London Stadium a lift as West Ham took control of the half with Scamacca stinging the gloves of goalkeeper Lucas Lund Pedersen moments later. But they took their foot off the pedal and were almost punished in the opening exchanges of the second period, Alphonse Areola making a big save to deny Justin Lonwijk and keep his side in the lead.

Another moment of class gave West Ham daylight in the tie when Bowen unleashed a shot from distance that left the goalkeeper helpless as it hit the bottom corner.

But such a comfortable margin only lasted a matter of moments as Jensen gave the hosts something to think about with a thumping back post header, leaving David Moyes, sat in the stands, livid.

West Ham had Alphonse Areola to thank for preserving their lead, the goalkeeper acrobatically tipping Nils Mortimer’s effort over, before Antonio was set up on a plate by Said Benrahma’s for his side’s third to finally sew up the match.

TALKING POINT - Positives for West Ham despite below par display

After two successive defeats to start the new campaign and six without a win at home (including last term), West Ham just needed a victory to get their season up and running. And it has duly arrived, even if it was far from convincing.

A middling performance is perhaps to be expected as Moyes, who was banned from the touchline after kicking the ball at a ballboy during the Europa League semi-final defeat to Eintract Frankfurt last season, made seven changes to the side that lost to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

But there were positives for West Ham, who also handed youngsters Harrison Ashby and Conor Coventry starts. How new signings Cornet and Scamacca combined to lethal effect will be most satisfying for Moyes, particularly seeing how quickly it took the latter to get off the mark. With defender Angelo Ogbonna also getting 67 minutes under his belt after on his first start for the club since November and a much-needed goal for Antonio, it was a pleasing night for the Hammers.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign as West Ham made the semi-finals of the Europa League last season and he was the Hammers’ best player by quite a margin tonight. No one could match his energy and he capped a fine display with another beauty of a goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Areola 7, Coufal 7, Johnson 6, Ogbonna 7, Ashby 6, Soucek 6, Coventry 6, Cornet 7, Lanzini 5, Bowen 8*, Scamacca 7.. subs: Kehrer 6, Downes N/A, Fornals 6, Benrahma 7, Antonio 7.

Viborg: Lund 7, Anyembe N/A, Zaletel 5, Burgy 5, Sorensen 7, Gronning 5, Zamburek 6, Leemans 5, Bonde 7, Grot 7, Lonwijk 7.. subs: Gaaei 6, Sondergaard 5, Mortimer 6, Thorsen N/A, Berger N/A.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

24’ - GOAL! WEST HAM 1-0 VIBORG (GIANLUCA SCAMACCA): A typical Scamacca goal gives West Ham the lead - somewhat against the run of play! A ball is played out to the left flank, Cornet beats his marker not once but twice before arching a cross into the middle. Scamacca is on the end of it to head it home ruthlessly past the goalkeeper. One new signing feeds another - a sign of things to come?

28’ - CLOSE! Scamacca drops deep, picking the ball up on the left flank. Still, he's not afraid to shoot from this range and he gets plenty of power behind his effort. Lund does well to parry it, but it's into the path of Cornet who mishits the rebound. His blushes are spared by the offside flag.

48’ - BIG SAVE! Lonwijk is released through on goal and it requires a big save from the onrushing Areola to keep West Ham ahead in the tie!

64' - GOAL! WEST HAM 2-0 VIBORG (JARROD BOWEN): A moment of quality from Bowen doubles West Ham's lead! He sprints into space after receiving a pass from Soucek and the defenders back off as he winds up a fierce shot that ends up in the bottom corner. Goalkeeper had no chance.

69’ - GOAL! WEST HAM 2-1 VIBORG (JAKOB BONDE JENSEN): What a moment for the visitors, but this wasn't in West Ham's script! Bonde makes an untracked run to the far post, outjumps Coufal and hammers home a header past Areola to halve the deficit!

75’ - GREAT SAVE! Viborg continue to apply pressure and West Ham have Areola to thank for keeping their lead, with the goalkeeper pulling off a fine save to tip Mortimer's ambitious effort over the bar.

78’ - GOAL! WEST HAM 3-1 VIBORG (MICHAIL ANTONIO): Comfort restored! Antonio is up and running for the season. Viborg can't live with Benrahma's trickery or pace as he drives to the byline and pulls it back for Antonio, who is left with a simple tap in.

