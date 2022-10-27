West Ham United solidified their place at the top of Group B as they overcame Silkeborg 1-0 in a low-key Europa Conference League affair at the London Stadium.

A Manuel Lanzini penalty on 24 minutes was enough to split the two sides, in a game where the visitors sat back and sought to avoid a heavy defeat.

David Moyes freshened his side up with numerous changes, resting key midfielders Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, as well as Kurt Zouma and Gianluca Scamacca with a view to their big trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United this weekend.

This game was short in its clear-cut chances. Michail Antonio nodded over on eight minutes before being denied by visiting goalkeeper Nicolai Larsen at the near post four minutes later.

Conor Coventry sliced wide of the target two minutes before Larsen encountered Antonio once more, this time felling the Jamaican international to gift the Hammers a spot kick.

Lanzini dispatched from 12 yards to give the hosts a deserved lead as Kent Nielsen's men struggled to threaten.

Said Benrahma was lively in more of a free role alongside Antonio in a 3-4-1-2 shape, and the Algerian glanced a header narrowly wide on 37 minutes after excellent link-up down the right between Vladimir Coufal and Lanzini.

The Hammers had already sealed their qualification for the knockout stages of this competition, but with this victory, they are now the only side left in the Conference League with an 100% record.

TALKING POINT - SECOND STRING SOLID

David Moyes made wholesale changes this evening, resting key names to keep them fresh for the big trip to Manchester United.

Coventry showed that he's not just a youth prospect in midfield, while Nayef Aguerd finally made his competitive debut in front of adoring Hammers fans after a long spell out with injury.

Michail Antonio struggled to link up effectively in the final third as he drifts further out of favour, and Gianluca Scamacca was introduced to give the hosts more impetus.

It didn't matter, though, as the result was never in doubt.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - SAID BENRAHMA, WEST HAM

Energetic, creative, and a class above.

The Algerian wide man buzzed around dangerously in the space between the Silkeborg lines, creating a headache for Robin Ostrom and Tobias Salquist on the right side of the visiting defence.

He played the killer ball that won the Premier League outfit the penalty to win them the game, and he was instrumental in linking the midfield and attacking units together.

PLAYER RATINGS

WHU: Areola 7, Johnson 6, Aguerd 6, Ogbonna 6, Coufal 7, Lanzini 7, Coventry 7, Emerson 6, Fornals 6, Benrahma 8, Antonio 5. Subs: Downes 6, Scamacca 6, Kehrer 6, Rice 6, Soucek 6.

Silkeborg: Larsen 5, Ostrom 6, Salquist 6, Felix 7, Klitten 6, Thordarson 6, Gojani 5, Klynge 6, Tengstedt 6, Jorgensen 5, Helenius 6. Subs: Kusk 6, Oggesen 6, Adamsen 6, Kaalund 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

12': GOOD SAVE! Fornals slides a lovely pass down the left side which Antonio collects. The Jamaican turns and strikes, but it's well saved at the near post by Larsen.

21': CLOSE! Well worked by the Hammers as it comes out to Benrahma, who has the awareness to spot the onrushing Conor Coventry. The Irishman hits from distance, but he slices wide!

23': PENALTY! West Ham catch the visitors napping as Benrahma slides Antonio in, beating Larsen to the loose ball. The keeper fells him, and the Hammers have a spot kick. // GOAL! Lanzini makes no mistake, calmly done. West Ham lead.

37': CLOSE! Lanzini's lovely pass in behind for Coufal sets up the Czech to cross, and Benrahma's header is narrowly wide.

48': CLOSE! A higher press from West Ham as the visitors persist to playing out, but they've played themselves into trouble as Emerson darts forward, and the ball comes to Fornals, great chance... but he drags it wide!

KEY STAT

