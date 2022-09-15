1. FC Köln - 1.FC Slovácko

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
RheinEnergieStadion / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-koln/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Köln
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-slovacko/teamcenter.shtml
1.FC Slovácko
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-4-2
1.FC Slovácko
4-4-2
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-4-2
1.FC Slovácko
4-4-2

Statistics

Recent matches

1. FC Köln

1.FC Slovácko

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Partizan BelgradePBE
10101
2
1.FC SlováckoSLO
10101
3
1. FC KölnKOE
10101
4
OGC NiceNIC
10101
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Partizan Belgrade
-
-
OGC Nice
15/09
1.FC Slovácko
-
-
OGC Nice
06/10
1. FC Köln
-
-
Partizan Belgrade
06/10
Partizan Belgrade
-
-
1. FC Köln
13/10

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between 1. FC Köln and 1.FC Slovácko with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Köln and 1.FC Slovácko news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.