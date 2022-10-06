1.FC Slovácko - OGC Nice

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Mestský fotbalový stadion Miroslava Valenty / 06.10.2022
1.FC Slovácko
Not started
-
-
OGC Nice
Lineups

1.FC Slovácko
4-3-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-5-1
1.FC Slovácko
4-3-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

1.FC Slovácko

OGC Nice

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC KölnKOE
21104
2
Partizan BelgradePBE
20202
3
OGC NiceNIC
20202
4
1.FC SlováckoSLO
20111
Related matches

1. FC Köln
-
-
Partizan Belgrade
06/10
Partizan Belgrade
-
-
1. FC Köln
13/10
OGC Nice
-
-
1.FC Slovácko
13/10
1.FC Slovácko
-
-
1. FC Köln
27/10

