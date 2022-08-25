AIK - 1.FC Slovácko

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Friends Arena / 25.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aik/teamcenter.shtml
AIK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-slovacko/teamcenter.shtml
1.FC Slovácko
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AIK logo
AIK
1.FC Slovácko logo
1.FC Slovácko
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AIK

1.FC Slovácko

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

RZ Pellets WAC
-
-
Molde FK
25/08
Slavia Prague
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
25/08
FC Basel
-
-
CSKA Sofia
25/08
Hapoel Beer Sheva
-
-
Universitatea Craiova
25/08

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between AIK and 1.FC Slovácko with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 25 August 2022.

Catch the latest AIK and 1.FC Slovácko news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.