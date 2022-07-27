AIK - Vorskla Poltava

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Friends Arena / 27.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aik/teamcenter.shtml
AIK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vorskla-poltava/teamcenter.shtml
Vorskla Poltava
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AIK logo
AIK
Vorskla Poltava logo
Vorskla Poltava
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AIK

Vorskla Poltava

Most appearances

