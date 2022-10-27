Anderlecht - FCSB

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Lotto Park / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/anderlecht/teamcenter.shtml
Anderlecht
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/steaua-bucuresti/teamcenter.shtml
FCSB
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
3-5-2
FCSB
4-3-3
Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
3-5-2
FCSB
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Anderlecht logo
Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
FCSB logo
FCSB
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Anderlecht

FCSB

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
West Ham UnitedWHU
440012
2
Silkeborg IFSIL
42026
3
AnderlechtAND
41124
4
FCSBFCS
40131
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

West Ham United
-
-
Silkeborg IF
27/10
Silkeborg IF
-
-
Anderlecht
03/11
FCSB
-
-
West Ham United
03/11
West Ham United
2
1
Anderlecht

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Anderlecht and FCSB with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest Anderlecht and FCSB news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.