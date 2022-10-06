Anderlecht - West Ham United

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Lotto Park / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/anderlecht/teamcenter.shtml
Anderlecht
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
3-5-2
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
3-5-2
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

Anderlecht

West Ham United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
West Ham UnitedWHU
22006
2
AnderlechtAND
21104
3
FCSBFCS
20111
4
Silkeborg IFSIL
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Silkeborg IF
-
-
FCSB
06/10
West Ham United
-
-
Anderlecht
13/10
FCSB
-
-
Silkeborg IF
13/10
Anderlecht
-
-
FCSB
27/10

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Anderlecht and West Ham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 6 October 2022.

Catch the latest Anderlecht and West Ham United news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.