Antwerp - Basaksehir

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Bosuilstadion / 25.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/antwerp/teamcenter.shtml
Antwerp
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/buyuksehir-bld-spor/teamcenter.shtml
Basaksehir
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Antwerp logo
Antwerp
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Antwerp

Basaksehir

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

RZ Pellets WAC
-
-
Molde FK
25/08
Slavia Prague
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
25/08
FC Basel
-
-
CSKA Sofia
25/08
AIK
-
-
1.FC Slovácko
25/08

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Antwerp and Basaksehir with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 25 August 2022.

Catch the latest Antwerp and Basaksehir news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.