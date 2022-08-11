Antwerp - Lillestrøm SK

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Bosuilstadion / 11.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/antwerp/teamcenter.shtml
Antwerp
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lillestr-m-sk/teamcenter.shtml
Lillestrøm SK
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Antwerp logo
Antwerp
Lillestrøm SK logo
Lillestrøm SK
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Antwerp

Lillestrøm SK

