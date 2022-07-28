APOEL Nicosia - Botev Plovdiv

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
GSP Stadium / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/apoel-nicosia/teamcenter.shtml
APOEL Nicosia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botev-plovdiv/teamcenter.shtml
Botev Plovdiv
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
APOEL Nicosia logo
APOEL Nicosia jersey
APOEL Nicosia
Botev Plovdiv logo
Botev Plovdiv
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

APOEL Nicosia

Botev Plovdiv

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AIK
1
0
Vorskla Poltava
50'
Aggregate score 3-3
FC Gomel
0
0
Aris Thessaloniki
10'
Aggregate score 1-5
0
0
Sutjeska
9'
Aggregate score 0-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between APOEL Nicosia and Botev Plovdiv with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest APOEL Nicosia and Botev Plovdiv news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.