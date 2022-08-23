APOEL Nicosia - Djurgårdens IF

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
GSP Stadium / 23.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/apoel-nicosia/teamcenter.shtml
APOEL Nicosia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/djurgardens-if/teamcenter.shtml
Djurgårdens IF
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
APOEL Nicosia logo
APOEL Nicosia jersey
APOEL Nicosia
Djurgårdens IF logo
Djurgårdens IF
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

APOEL Nicosia

Djurgårdens IF

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

RZ Pellets WAC
-
-
Molde FK
25/08
Slavia Prague
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
25/08
FC Basel
-
-
CSKA Sofia
25/08
AIK
-
-
1.FC Slovácko
25/08

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between APOEL Nicosia and Djurgårdens IF with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 23 August 2022.

Catch the latest APOEL Nicosia and Djurgårdens IF news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.