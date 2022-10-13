Apollon Limassol - AZ

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 4
GSP Stadium / 13.10.2022
Apollon Limassol
Not started
-
-
AZ
Lineups

Apollon Limassol
4-5-1
AZ jersey
AZ
4-3-3
Apollon Limassol
4-5-1
AZ jersey
AZ
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Apollon Limassol logo
Apollon Limassol
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Apollon Limassol

AZ

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
33009
2
SC Dnipro-1DNI
31114
3
FC VaduzVAD
30212
4
Apollon LimassolAPL
30121
