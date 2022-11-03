Apollon Limassol - FC Vaduz

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
GSP Stadium / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/apollon-limassol/teamcenter.shtml
Apollon Limassol
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-vaduz/teamcenter.shtml
FC Vaduz
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Apollon Limassol logo
Apollon Limassol
FC Vaduz logo
FC Vaduz
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Apollon Limassol

FC Vaduz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
540112
2
SC Dnipro-1DNI
531110
3
Apollon LimassolAPL
51134
4
FC VaduzVAD
50232
Related matches

AZ
-
-
SC Dnipro-1
03/11
SC Dnipro-1
1
0
Apollon Limassol
FC Vaduz
1
2
AZ
FC Vaduz
1
2
SC Dnipro-1

