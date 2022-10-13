Austria Wien - Villarreal CF

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 4
Generali Arena / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria-wien/teamcenter.shtml
Austria Wien
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Austria Wien
4-5-1
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-4-2
Austria Wien
4-5-1
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austria Wien logo
Austria Wien
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Austria Wien

Villarreal CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
33009
2
Lech PoznanPOZ
31114
3
Hapoel Beer ShevaHAP
30212
4
Austria WienAUS
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Hapoel Beer Sheva
-
-
Lech Poznan
13/10
Austria Wien
-
-
Lech Poznan
27/10
Villarreal CF
-
-
Hapoel Beer Sheva
27/10
Hapoel Beer Sheva
-
-
Austria Wien
03/11

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Austria Wien and Villarreal CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 13 October 2022.

Catch the latest Austria Wien and Villarreal CF news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.