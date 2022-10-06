AZ - Apollon Limassol

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
AFAS Stadion / 06.10.2022
AZ
Not started
-
-
Apollon Limassol
Lineups

AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Apollon Limassol
4-5-1
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Apollon Limassol
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

AZ

Apollon Limassol

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
22006
2
SC Dnipro-1DNI
21013
3
Apollon LimassolAPL
20111
4
FC VaduzVAD
20111
