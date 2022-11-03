AZ - SC Dnipro-1

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
AFAS Stadion / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-dnipro-1/teamcenter.shtml
SC Dnipro-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
SC Dnipro-1 logo
SC Dnipro-1
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AZ

SC Dnipro-1

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
540112
2
SC Dnipro-1DNI
531110
3
Apollon LimassolAPL
51134
4
FC VaduzVAD
50232
