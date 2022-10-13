Ballkani - Sivasspor

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 4
Fadil Vokrri Stadium / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ballkani/teamcenter.shtml
Ballkani
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sivasspor/teamcenter.shtml
Sivasspor
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Ballkani
4-3-3
Sivasspor
4-5-1
Ballkani
4-3-3
Sivasspor
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ballkani logo
Ballkani
Sivasspor logo
Sivasspor
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ballkani

Sivasspor

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BallkaniBALL
31114
2
SivassporSIV
31114
3
Slavia PragueSLA
31114
4
CFR 1907 ClujCLU
31114
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

CFR 1907 Cluj
-
-
Slavia Prague
13/10
Ballkani
-
-
Slavia Prague
27/10
Sivasspor
-
-
CFR 1907 Cluj
27/10
Slavia Prague
-
-
Sivasspor
03/11

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Ballkani and Sivasspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 13 October 2022.

Catch the latest Ballkani and Sivasspor news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.