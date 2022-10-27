Ballkani - Slavia Prague

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Fadil Vokrri Stadium / 27.10.2022
Ballkani
Not started
-
-
Slavia Prague
Lineups

Ballkani
5-3-2
Slavia Prague
4-5-1
Ballkani
5-3-2
Slavia Prague
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ballkani logo
Ballkani
Slavia Prague logo
Slavia Prague
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Ballkani

Slavia Prague

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SivassporSIV
42117
2
CFR 1907 ClujCLU
42117
3
Slavia PragueSLA
41124
4
BallkaniBALL
41124
