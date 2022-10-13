Basaksehir - FK RFS

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 4
Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/buyuksehir-bld-spor/teamcenter.shtml
Basaksehir
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rigas-futbola-skola/teamcenter.shtml
FK RFS
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Basaksehir
4-3-3
FK RFS
4-3-3
Basaksehir
4-3-3
FK RFS
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
FK RFS logo
FK RFS
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Basaksehir

FK RFS

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
32107
2
FiorentinaFIO
31114
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
31023
4
FK RFSRFS
30212
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Fiorentina
-
-
Heart of Midlothian
13/10
Fiorentina
-
-
Basaksehir
27/10
Heart of Midlothian
-
-
FK RFS
27/10
FK RFS
-
-
Fiorentina
03/11

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Basaksehir and FK RFS with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 13 October 2022.

Catch the latest Basaksehir and FK RFS news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.