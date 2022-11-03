Basaksehir - Heart of Midlothian

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu / 03.11.2022
Basaksehir
Not started
-
-
Heart of Midlothian
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
Heart of Midlothian logo
Heart of Midlothian
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Basaksehir

Heart of Midlothian

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
531110
2
FiorentinaFIO
531110
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
52036
4
FK RFSRFS
50232
