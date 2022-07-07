Borac Banja Luka - B36 Tórshavn

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Stadium Dr. Milan Jelic / 07.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borac-banja-luka/teamcenter.shtml
Borac Banja Luka
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/b36-torshavn-1/teamcenter.shtml
B36 Tórshavn
Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Borac Banja Luka and B36 Tórshavn with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 7 July 2022.

Catch the latest Borac Banja Luka and B36 Tórshavn news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

