CFR 1907 Cluj - Ballkani

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cfr-1907-cluj/teamcenter.shtml
CFR 1907 Cluj
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ballkani/teamcenter.shtml
Ballkani
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CFR 1907 Cluj logo
CFR 1907 Cluj
Ballkani logo
Ballkani
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

CFR 1907 Cluj

Ballkani

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SivassporSIV
531110
2
CFR 1907 ClujCLU
52127
3
Slavia PragueSLA
52127
4
BallkaniBALL
51134
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Slavia Prague
-
-
Sivasspor
03/11
Ballkani
0
1
Slavia Prague
Sivasspor
3
0
CFR 1907 Cluj
Ballkani
1
2
Sivasspor

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between CFR 1907 Cluj and Ballkani with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 3 November 2022.

Catch the latest CFR 1907 Cluj and Ballkani news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.