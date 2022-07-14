Cliftonville - DAC Dunajská Streda

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Solitude / 14.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cliftonville/teamcenter.shtml
Cliftonville
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dac-dunajska-streda/teamcenter.shtml
DAC Dunajská Streda
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cliftonville logo
Cliftonville
DAC Dunajská Streda logo
DAC Dunajská Streda
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cliftonville

DAC Dunajská Streda

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FK Liepaja
-
-
Gjilani
14/07
Europa FC
-
-
Víkingur
14/07
FC Ararat
-
-
KF Shkëndija
14/07
Akademija Pandev
-
-
Lechia Gdansk
14/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Cliftonville and DAC Dunajská Streda with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 July 2022.

Catch the latest Cliftonville and DAC Dunajská Streda news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.