CSKA Sofia - FC Basel

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Vasil Levski Stadion / 18.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cska-sofia/teamcenter.shtml
CSKA Sofia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-basel/teamcenter.shtml
FC Basel
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CSKA Sofia logo
CSKA Sofia
FC Basel logo
FC Basel jersey
FC Basel
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

CSKA Sofia

FC Basel

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Djurgårdens IF
1
0
APOEL Nicosia
Half-time
Raków Czestochowa
-
-
Slavia Prague
18/08
Molde FK
-
-
RZ Pellets WAC
18/08
1.FC Slovácko
-
-
AIK
18/08

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between CSKA Sofia and FC Basel with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 August 2022.

Catch the latest CSKA Sofia and FC Basel news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.