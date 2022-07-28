CSKA Sofia - Makedonija GP

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Balgarska Armiya Stadion / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cska-sofia/teamcenter.shtml
CSKA Sofia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/makedonija-skopje/teamcenter.shtml
Makedonija GP
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CSKA Sofia logo
CSKA Sofia
Makedonija GP logo
Makedonija GP
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

CSKA Sofia

Makedonija GP

