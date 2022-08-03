DAC Dunajská Streda - FCSB

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
MOL Aréna / 03.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dac-dunajska-streda/teamcenter.shtml
DAC Dunajská Streda
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/steaua-bucuresti/teamcenter.shtml
FCSB
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

DAC Dunajská Streda

FCSB

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Viborg FF
-
-
B36 Tórshavn
03/08
Riga FC
-
-
Gil Vicente FC
03/08
RZ Pellets WAC
-
-
Gzira United
03/08
FK RFS
-
-
Hibernians
04/08

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between DAC Dunajská Streda and FCSB with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 3 August 2022.

Catch the latest DAC Dunajská Streda and FCSB news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.