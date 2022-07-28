Dinamo Batumi - Lech Poznan

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Batumi Stadium / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-batumi-1/teamcenter.shtml
Dinamo Batumi
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lech-poznan/teamcenter.shtml
Lech Poznan
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dinamo Batumi logo
Dinamo Batumi
Lech Poznan logo
Lech Poznan
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Dinamo Batumi

Lech Poznan

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AIK
1
0
Vorskla Poltava
51'
Aggregate score 3-3
FC Gomel
0
0
Aris Thessaloniki
10'
Aggregate score 1-5
0
0
Sutjeska
9'
Aggregate score 0-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Dinamo Batumi and Lech Poznan with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest Dinamo Batumi and Lech Poznan news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.