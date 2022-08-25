FC Basel - CSKA Sofia

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Sankt Jakob-Park / 25.08.2022
FC Basel
Not started
-
-
CSKA Sofia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Basel
CSKA Sofia
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Basel

CSKA Sofia

