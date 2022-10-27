FC Basel - Zalgiris Vilnius

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Sankt Jakob-Park / 27.10.2022
FC Basel
Not started
-
-
Zalgiris Vilnius
Lineups

FC Basel jersey
FC Basel
4-5-1
Zalgiris Vilnius
3-4-3
FC Basel jersey
FC Basel
4-5-1
Zalgiris Vilnius
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Basel logo
FC Basel jersey
FC Basel
Zalgiris Vilnius logo
Zalgiris Vilnius
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Basel

Zalgiris Vilnius

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BaselBAS
42117
2
FC PyunikPIU
42026
3
Slovan BratislavaSBR
41215
4
Zalgiris VilniusZAL
41124
