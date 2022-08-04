FC Lugano - Hapoel Beer Sheva

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Stadio di Cornaredo / 04.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lugano-1/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lugano
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hapoel-beer-sheva/teamcenter.shtml
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Lugano logo
FC Lugano
Hapoel Beer Sheva logo
Hapoel Beer Sheva
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Lugano

Hapoel Beer Sheva

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Viborg FF
2
0
B36 Tórshavn
47'
Riga FC
1
0
Gil Vicente FC
47'
RZ Pellets WAC
0
0
Gzira United
34'
DAC Dunajská Streda
-
-
FCSB
19:30

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FC Lugano and Hapoel Beer Sheva with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 4 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Lugano and Hapoel Beer Sheva news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.