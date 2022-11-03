FC Pyunik - FC Basel

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Republican Stadium / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pyunik-yerevan/teamcenter.shtml
FC Pyunik
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-basel/teamcenter.shtml
FC Basel
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Pyunik
FC Basel
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Pyunik

FC Basel

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Slovan BratislavaSBR
52218
2
FC BaselBAS
52218
3
FC PyunikPIU
52036
4
Zalgiris VilniusZAL
51225
