FC Pyunik - Zalgiris Vilnius

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Republican Stadium / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pyunik-yerevan/teamcenter.shtml
FC Pyunik
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/zalgiris-vilnius/teamcenter.shtml
Zalgiris Vilnius
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Pyunik logo
FC Pyunik
Zalgiris Vilnius logo
Zalgiris Vilnius
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Pyunik

Zalgiris Vilnius

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BaselBAS
22006
2
FC PyunikPIU
21013
3
Zalgiris VilniusZAL
20111
4
Slovan BratislavaSBR
20111
