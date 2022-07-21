FC Saburtalo - FCSB

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena / 21.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-saburtalo/teamcenter.shtml
FC Saburtalo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/steaua-bucuresti/teamcenter.shtml
FCSB
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Saburtalo

FCSB

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Botev Plovdiv
-
-
APOEL Nicosia
18:00
Víkingur
-
-
DAC Dunajská Streda
18:00
Sutjeska
-
-
20:00
FC Kyzyl-Zhar
-
-
NK Osijek
21/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FC Saburtalo and FCSB with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 21 July 2022.

Catch the latest FC Saburtalo and FCSB news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.