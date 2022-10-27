FC Vaduz - AZ

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Rheinpark Stadion / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-vaduz/teamcenter.shtml
FC Vaduz
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Vaduz
4-3-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
FC Vaduz
4-3-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Vaduz logo
FC Vaduz
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Vaduz

AZ

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
43019
2
SC Dnipro-1DNI
42117
3
Apollon LimassolAPL
41124
4
FC VaduzVAD
40222
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

SC Dnipro-1
-
-
Apollon Limassol
27/10
Apollon Limassol
-
-
FC Vaduz
03/11
AZ
-
-
SC Dnipro-1
03/11
FC Vaduz
1
2
SC Dnipro-1

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FC Vaduz and AZ with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Vaduz and AZ news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.