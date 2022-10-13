FC Vaduz - SC Dnipro-1

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 4
Rheinpark Stadion / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-vaduz/teamcenter.shtml
FC Vaduz
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-dnipro-1/teamcenter.shtml
SC Dnipro-1
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Vaduz
3-5-2
SC Dnipro-1
4-5-1
FC Vaduz
3-5-2
SC Dnipro-1
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Vaduz logo
FC Vaduz
SC Dnipro-1 logo
SC Dnipro-1
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Vaduz

SC Dnipro-1

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
33009
2
SC Dnipro-1DNI
31114
3
FC VaduzVAD
30212
4
Apollon LimassolAPL
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Apollon Limassol
-
-
AZ
13/10
FC Vaduz
-
-
AZ
27/10
SC Dnipro-1
-
-
Apollon Limassol
27/10
AZ
-
-
SC Dnipro-1
03/11

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FC Vaduz and SC Dnipro-1 with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 13 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Vaduz and SC Dnipro-1 news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.