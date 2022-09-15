FCSB - Anderlecht

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Arena Nationala / 15.09.2022
FCSB
Anderlecht
Lineups

FCSB
4-4-2
Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
3-5-2
FCSB
4-4-2
Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
3-5-2

Statistics

Recent matches

FCSB

Anderlecht

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
West Ham UnitedWHU
11003
2
AnderlechtAND
11003
3
Silkeborg IFSIL
10010
4
FCSBFCS
10010
Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

