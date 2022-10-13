FCSB - Silkeborg IF

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 4
Arena Nationala / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/steaua-bucuresti/teamcenter.shtml
FCSB
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/silkeborg-if/teamcenter.shtml
Silkeborg IF
Lineups

FCSB
4-3-3
Silkeborg IF jersey
Silkeborg IF
4-3-3
FCSB
4-3-3
Silkeborg IF jersey
Silkeborg IF
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FCSB logo
FCSB
Silkeborg IF logo
Silkeborg IF jersey
Silkeborg IF
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FCSB

Silkeborg IF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
West Ham UnitedWHU
33009
2
AnderlechtAND
31114
3
Silkeborg IFSIL
31023
4
FCSBFCS
30121
