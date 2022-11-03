FCSB - West Ham United

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Arena Nationala / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/steaua-bucuresti/teamcenter.shtml
FCSB
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FCSB
4-4-2
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-4-2
FCSB
4-4-2
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FCSB logo
FCSB
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FCSB

West Ham United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
West Ham UnitedWHU
550015
2
Silkeborg IFSIL
52036
3
AnderlechtAND
51225
4
FCSBFCS
50232
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Silkeborg IF
-
-
Anderlecht
03/11
West Ham United
1
0
Silkeborg IF
Anderlecht
2
2
FCSB
West Ham United
2
1
Anderlecht

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FCSB and West Ham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 November 2022.

Catch the latest FCSB and West Ham United news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.