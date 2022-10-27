Fiorentina - Basaksehir

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/buyuksehir-bld-spor/teamcenter.shtml
Basaksehir
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Basaksehir
4-3-3
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Basaksehir
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fiorentina

Basaksehir

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
431010
2
FiorentinaFIO
42117
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
41033
4
FK RFSRFS
40222
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Heart of Midlothian
-
-
FK RFS
27/10
FK RFS
-
-
Fiorentina
03/11
Basaksehir
-
-
Heart of Midlothian
03/11
Fiorentina
5
1
Heart of Midlothian

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Fiorentina and Basaksehir with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest Fiorentina and Basaksehir news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.