FK RFS - Basaksehir

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Stadionas Skonto / 06.10.2022
FK RFS
Basaksehir
Lineups

FK RFS
4-5-1
Basaksehir
4-3-3
FK RFS
4-5-1
Basaksehir
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

FK RFS

Basaksehir

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
22006
2
Heart of MidlothianHRT
21013
3
FK RFSRFS
20111
4
FiorentinaFIO
20111
Related matches

Heart of Midlothian
-
-
Fiorentina
06/10
Fiorentina
-
-
Heart of Midlothian
13/10
Basaksehir
-
-
FK RFS
13/10
Fiorentina
-
-
Basaksehir
27/10

