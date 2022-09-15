FK RFS - Heart of Midlothian

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Stadionas Skonto / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rigas-futbola-skola/teamcenter.shtml
FK RFS
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/heart-of-midlothian/teamcenter.shtml
Heart of Midlothian
Lineups

FK RFS
3-4-3
Heart of Midlothian
4-3-3
FK RFS
3-4-3
Heart of Midlothian
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

FK RFS

Heart of Midlothian

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
11003
2
FK RFSRFS
10101
3
FiorentinaFIO
10101
4
Heart of MidlothianHRT
10010
Related matches

Basaksehir
-
-
Fiorentina
15/09
Heart of Midlothian
-
-
Fiorentina
06/10
FK RFS
-
-
Basaksehir
06/10
Fiorentina
-
-
Heart of Midlothian
13/10

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FK RFS and Heart of Midlothian with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest FK RFS and Heart of Midlothian news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

