FK RFS - Linfield

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Daugava Stadium / 18.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rigas-futbola-skola/teamcenter.shtml
FK RFS
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/linfield/teamcenter.shtml
Linfield
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FK RFS

Linfield

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Djurgårdens IF
1
0
APOEL Nicosia
Half-time
Raków Czestochowa
-
-
Slavia Prague
18/08
Molde FK
-
-
RZ Pellets WAC
18/08
1.FC Slovácko
-
-
AIK
18/08

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FK RFS and Linfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 August 2022.

Catch the latest FK RFS and Linfield news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.