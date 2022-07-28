FK Tuzla City - AZ

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Grbavica / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fk-tuzla-city/teamcenter.shtml
FK Tuzla City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FK Tuzla City logo
FK Tuzla City
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FK Tuzla City

AZ

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Gomel
1
1
Aris Thessaloniki
83'
Aggregate score 2-6
1
0
Sutjeska
85'
Aggregate score 1-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07
Qabala FK
-
-
MOL Fehérvár FC
28/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FK Tuzla City and AZ with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest FK Tuzla City and AZ news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.