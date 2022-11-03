Hapoel Beer Sheva - Austria Wien

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Turner Stadium / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hapoel-beer-sheva/teamcenter.shtml
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria-wien/teamcenter.shtml
Austria Wien
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Hapoel Beer Sheva
4-4-2
Austria Wien
5-4-1
Hapoel Beer Sheva
4-4-2
Austria Wien
5-4-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hapoel Beer Sheva logo
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Austria Wien logo
Austria Wien
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Hapoel Beer Sheva

Austria Wien

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
541013
2
Lech PoznanPOZ
51316
3
Hapoel Beer ShevaHAP
50414
4
Austria WienAUS
50232
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Lech Poznan
-
-
Villarreal CF
03/11
Austria Wien
1
1
Lech Poznan
Villarreal CF
2
2
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Hapoel Beer Sheva
1
1
Lech Poznan

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Hapoel Beer Sheva and Austria Wien with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 November 2022.

Catch the latest Hapoel Beer Sheva and Austria Wien news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.