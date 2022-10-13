Hapoel Beer Sheva - Lech Poznan

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 4
Turner Stadium / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hapoel-beer-sheva/teamcenter.shtml
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lech-poznan/teamcenter.shtml
Lech Poznan
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Hapoel Beer Sheva
4-4-2
Lech Poznan
4-4-2
Hapoel Beer Sheva
4-4-2
Lech Poznan
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hapoel Beer Sheva logo
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Lech Poznan logo
Lech Poznan
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Hapoel Beer Sheva

Lech Poznan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
33009
2
Lech PoznanPOZ
31114
3
Hapoel Beer ShevaHAP
30212
4
Austria WienAUS
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Austria Wien
-
-
Villarreal CF
13/10
Austria Wien
-
-
Lech Poznan
27/10
Villarreal CF
-
-
Hapoel Beer Sheva
27/10
Hapoel Beer Sheva
-
-
Austria Wien
03/11

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Hapoel Beer Sheva and Lech Poznan with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 13 October 2022.

Catch the latest Hapoel Beer Sheva and Lech Poznan news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.