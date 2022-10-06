Heart of Midlothian - Fiorentina

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Tynecastle Park / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/heart-of-midlothian/teamcenter.shtml
Heart of Midlothian
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Lineups

Heart of Midlothian
4-3-3
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Heart of Midlothian
4-3-3
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Heart of Midlothian

Fiorentina

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
22006
2
Heart of MidlothianHRT
21013
3
FK RFSRFS
20111
4
FiorentinaFIO
20111
Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

FK RFS
-
-
Basaksehir
06/10
Fiorentina
-
-
Heart of Midlothian
13/10
Basaksehir
-
-
FK RFS
13/10
Fiorentina
-
-
Basaksehir
27/10

