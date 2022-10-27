Heart of Midlothian - FK RFS

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Tynecastle Park / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/heart-of-midlothian/teamcenter.shtml
Heart of Midlothian
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rigas-futbola-skola/teamcenter.shtml
FK RFS
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Heart of Midlothian
5-4-1
FK RFS
3-4-3
Heart of Midlothian
5-4-1
FK RFS
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Heart of Midlothian logo
Heart of Midlothian
FK RFS logo
FK RFS
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Heart of Midlothian

FK RFS

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
431010
2
FiorentinaFIO
42117
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
41033
4
FK RFSRFS
40222
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Fiorentina
-
-
Basaksehir
27/10
FK RFS
-
-
Fiorentina
03/11
Basaksehir
-
-
Heart of Midlothian
03/11
Fiorentina
5
1
Heart of Midlothian

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Heart of Midlothian and FK RFS with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest Heart of Midlothian and FK RFS news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.