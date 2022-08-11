Hibernians - FK RFS

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Centenary Stadium / 11.08.2022
Hibernians
Not started
-
-
FK RFS
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hibernians logo
Hibernians
FK RFS logo
FK RFS
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Hibernians

FK RFS

